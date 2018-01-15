× Tigers guard named American Player of the Week

MEMPHIS, Tenn-Jeremiah Martin’s performances in American Athletic Conference victories over Tulane and Temple last week earned him the AAC Player of Week honor Monday.

He is the first University of Memphis player this season to earn conference player of the week recognition.

“He deserves it,” Tiger coach Tubby Smith said. “He’s been playing his tail off.”

A junior point guard who attended Mitchell High in Memphis, Martin scored a career-high 31 points in a 96-89 home victory Tuesday against Tulane. He followed that record output with 26 points, six assists and six rebounds in Saturday’s 75-72 overtime win at Temple. The road win was the first for the U of M this season and the first in nearly a year.

Martin, the league’s third-leading scorer at 18.5 points per game, played 40 minutes in the win over Tulane. He also made 15 of 15 free throws, career bests in made and attempted free throws.

In the two games, Martin went 17-of-31 shooting and was 19-of-21 from the free throw line.

For the season, Martin has had seven games with 20 or more points. The Tigers are 6-1 in those games. Martin also leads the team with 148 assists.

In addition to the AAC honor, Martin also was named the College Sports Madness AAC Men’s Basketball Player of the Week for his exceptional two games. College Sports Madness identifies the players who have had the greatest impact on their team from each conference.

Memphis (12-6, 3-2 AAC) will attempt to stretch its winning streak to four games in a league contest against UConn (10-7, 3-2 AAC) at 8 p.m. Tuesday at FedExForum.

–gotigersgo.com–