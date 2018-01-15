× MPD: Trio sells large amount of heroin to undercover cop at Kroger

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A large amount of heroin, felons toting guns and a police chase. The Memphis Police Department said it all happened at Kroger in Whitehaven in the middle of the afternoon.

It all started Thursday, Jan. 11 around 3:30 p.m. when police said three men sold an undercover officer a large amount of heroin in a Kroger parking lot off Shelby Drive.

When detectives moved in, two of the men, Zacharia Mitchell and Keith Yates, reportedly took off.

Officers said Dercedes Dockins stayed in the car and was taken into custody.

Officers said they caught up with Mitchell in the parking lot, but chased Yates into the store where he threw his loaded 9mm gun under a fruit stand.

Police said they eventually found the weapon and took Yates into custody.

The three men are facing drug charges.

Yates and Mitchell are also charged with having a gun and being a convicted felon.

Police said Yates is on parole and has a record dating back to 1992 for various drug and robbery charges.

They said officers have been looking for him since 2016 when he evaded arrest during a traffic stop.

All three men are due in court Tuesday.

WREG reached out to Kroger for a comment, but have yet to hear back as of Monday evening.