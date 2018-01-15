× Memphis honors life, legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The nation is celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on what would have been his 89th birthday, and there are plenty of events planned in his honor.

The National Civil Rights Museum has a day full of events to honor the late civil rights leader.

The theme of this year’s MLK Day celebration is “Where do we go from here?” and is part of the museum’s yearlong commemoration of the 50th anniversary of his assassination at the Lorraine Motel.

There will be a children’s activity tent, entertainment and a health fair. Guests will also be able to see a new exhibit called “From the Vault: Art in Action.” It’s a collection of art in expression of the civil rights protests.

The exhibit features some pieces that have never been displayed before. All the pieces represent the theme of resistance and action through demonstrations and collective marching.

MLK Day Events

There are also several service projects across the city as well as prayer breakfasts in honor of MLK.

LeMoyne Owen College will hold its 27th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Prayer Breakfast at at the University of Memphis Holiday Inn. The keynote speaker will be Pastor J. Lawerence Turner, the senior pastor of Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church, and WREG’s April Thompson will emcee the vent.

Also happening today, the 33rd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King National Holiday Parade in Downtown Memphis. It kicks off at 10:30 a.m. at the corner of Main and A.W. Willis. It then heads south on Main, then turns onto Exchange, and travels down Second Street, ending at the National Civil Rights Museum.

Brownsville Road Elementary School will be working on a mural project in the school cafeteria.

Clean Memphis and Jacob’s Ladder will be clearing 17 properties in an effort to revitalize the Beltline area.

Volunteers from FedEx will be packaging more than 40,000 meals to support Rise Against Hunger.

Catholic Charities of West Tennessee of the Diocese of Memphis will open its food pantry and clothes closet from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday.

The Memphis Grizzlies will host the Los Angeles Lakers in the 16th Annual MLK Jr. Celebration Game starting at 4:30 p.m.