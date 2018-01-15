Manhunt Monday: Accused abuser on the loose

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man accused of shooting his wife in the chest is on the run tonight.

Investigators say Adrian Golden tried to kill his wife after she filed for divorce.

Now the victim and her family are living in fear.

"He dragged me out of the house and put me in my truck," victim Kimberly Sisk said.

31-year-old Kimberly Sisks has been in a wheelchair for nearly six months.

The Bruce, Mississippi Police Department says in June her now ex-husband Adrian Golden shot her multiple times, leaving her unable to use the left side of her body and barely able to talk.

"He didn't care about me dying or my kid not having a mom," Sisk said. "I kept trying to get out, but he wouldn't sign the divorce papers."

Family members say the couple had a volatile relationship.

Back in June, they say Golden broke into Sisk's Pontotoc, Mississippi home.

According to Sisk, he pulled out the air conditioner unit and climbed in through a window.

She got away and called police.

By the time they arrived, Golden was gone.

The next morning, Sisk went to the Police Department for an order of protection.

She says when she got back home, Golden was waiting.

Sisk says he hit her in the head with a bottle, forced her into her truck and drove her back to Bruce, Mississippi.

Family members say Sisk knew her life was in danger, so she jumped out of a moving truck - but not before Golden was able to shoot her in the chest.

"They said he tried to run over her, and he lost control of the truck. He got out of the truck and went and shot her in the head," Sisk's sister Jessica Bodie said.

Golden left before officers arrived, Sisk was rushed to the hospital and spent two weeks in a coma.

" I worry for my sister, because she can't live her life in the way she is supposed too," Bodie said.

"She's got to look over her shoulder every time she's out, not knowing where he is," she said.

Officers say Golden needs to be behind bars.

"He needs to be considered armed and dangerous," Chief Bryan Roberts, with the Bruce Police Department, said.

"With his history, it's bound to happen again. And we really don't want anybody else to get hurt," the chief said.

Sisk just wants to raise her children in peace, but knows that can't happen until Golden is off the streets.

"He shot me in my chest and in my head," Sisk said.

She has strong words for her estranged husband.

"I hope your rot in prison," she said.

If you know where Adrian Golden is hiding, call the U.S. Marshals at 1-800-336-0102.

They are offering a $5,000 reward for his capture.