Man charged in Sunday’s double homicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been charged in the shooting death of two men near Vance and Lauderdale early Sunday.

Police received a call to the 300 block of Cleaborn around 4:15 a.m., where they found two males with gunshot wounds. One was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other victim died later.

Cortrez Williams, 32, was charged with two counts of voluntary manslaughter, Memphis Police said Monday.

The victims have not been identified.

Police have said the suspect was known to victims, but have not released further details in the case.