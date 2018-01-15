Hundreds participate in MLK Day Parade in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Hundreds of people braved cold temperatures and icy roads to line the streets of Downtown Memphis.

And it was all to say Happy Birthday to a legend.

The 33rd annual of MLK Day Parade started near the Bass Pro Pyramid and made its way to the National Civil Rights museum.

The crowd listened to a renewed call for unity.

Marchers started gathering early for the annual MLK National Holiday Parade.

"We wanted to join others on this MLK day to show that we care about this community, also to honor the man who lost his life right here in Memphis," La Shaun Wallace, member of the Trek Team, said.

Monday morning's bone chilling temperatures seemed to energize marchers who represented all walks of life and all corners of the globe.

"I'm excited to be here and see that it's really happened. That people celebrate this day, and it's a very important day," Frenkel Isreal.

Finally, under the bright and warming sunshine, the parade kicked off and made its way from the Pinch District down to Second Street.

"It's was very important for me to be here, because I do this every year. And to just experience everyone coming together in remembrance of Dr. Martin Luther King was a wonderful sight," Raven Boyce said.

Hundreds of people, young and not so young, showed unity on this special day.

Among them, Floyd Stoll of Memphis.

"I'm just trying to celebrate Dr. King's birthday, his legacy and all the things he's accomplished," Stoll said.

Sings proclaiming "I AM A MAN" stretched as far as the eye could see and brought into sharp focus the reason Dr. King came to Memphis and what his message of peace exemplifies.

"No matter if you're amongst your enemies, people treat you badly, people talk down to you - it's still up to you to do the right thing," Debbie Freiden from Memphis said.