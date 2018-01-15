× Head coach Mike Mularkey, Titans part ways

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Just days after the team’s postseason came to an end, the Tennessee Titans have parted ways with head coach Mike Mularkey.

In a released statement Monday, controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk revealed management had been in talks with Mularkey regarding a contract extension, but they were unable to come to a general consensus on the team’s direction.

ESPN reported the main issue centered around coaching changes that the Titans wanted to make.

In the end, it was reportedly a mutual decision to part ways.

“In those discussions about the direction of the team, it became evident that we saw different paths to achieve greater success,” said Strunk. “It is certainly unfortunate that we couldn’t find enough common ground. I generally believe that continuity is the best path for success, but I also view this as an important moment for our football team as we try to make that next step to sustained success on the field. Jon will begin the search immediately to identify that person.”

A news conference on the development is scheduled for Monday afternoon.

Mularkey joined the team as an interim coach at the end of the 2015 season.

In 2017, he led the team to its first playoff appearance since 2008 and finished second in the AFC South.