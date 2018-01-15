Groups follow in the steps of Dr. Martin Luther King on Day of Service

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - This Martin Luther King Day, many are following in the footsteps of the civil rights leader and giving back to the community.

Dr. King preached about doing things for others, and that's exactly what about 150 FedEx employees did on the Day of Service.

Volunteers packed 40,000 meals for Rise Against Hunger, a group trying to end world poverty.

FedEx employees around the country packed a total of 200,00 meals. Rise Against Hunger says it could not do its own.

"I can't pack 40,000 meals myself, but the fact that they are able to do that in three hours is incredible," said Eric Taft with Rise Against Hunger.

In the Beltline neighborhood, dozens were also giving back.

Volunteers from Jacob's Ladder, Clean Memphis and the Memphis Chamber's young professional council, Soundcheck, were clearing and prepping formerly blighted properties.

Since 2006, Jacob's Ladder and partners have bulldozed around forty properties, including many drug houses. They demolished nearly 20 just last year.

"We are going to be repurposing our community. When I say repurpose we are really going to be rebuilding this neighborhood, " said Bill Marler with Jacob's Ladder.

For instance, the Beltline community now has its own community center.

Volunteers said Martin Luther King Jr. would definitely approve what they have accomplished so far.