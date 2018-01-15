× CVS to stop digitally altering beauty ads

NEW YORK — CVS is changing the way it advertises beauty products in an effort to help all women look and feel good.

On Monday, the company announced it will stop digitally altering models citing astonishing research that suggests 80 percent of women feel bad about themselves after viewing beauty ads.

As one of the major retailers, CVS said they have a responsibility to think about the messages being sent to consumers.

“Forty-two percent of girls in grades one through three want to be thinner,” CVS Pharmacy president Helena Foulkes said on “CBS This Morning”. “For us, as a big health care company, we felt this was a health issue. In fact, the American Medical Association has said that propagation of unrealistic body imagery is hurting our health.”

To help in the endeavor, the company is introducing the CVS Beauty Mark- a symbol that identifies those ads that are left unaltered. The company said they will also work with other partners to make sure their ads are labeled so customers know they have been altered.

The mark will begin hitting stores in 2018.