Car left dangling from office building in California

SANTA ANA, Ca. — A driver and his passenger are lucky to be alive after their car was left dangling from the second story of a California business.

According to The Los Angeles Times, the driver was under the influence of narcotics and speeding when he hit the median early Sunday morning. The impact sent the vehicle airborne and into the second floor of a dentist office.

The trapped individuals had to be rescued by Santa Ana fire crews.

Thankfully, no one was seriously hurt in the accident.