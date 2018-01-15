× Thirteen people found shackled in California home, police say

Two parents were arrested after police discovered that 13 people were being held captive in their California home, shackled to beds with chains and padlocks in filthy conditions, officials said Monday.

The victims ranged in age from 2 to 29, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

One victim, a 17-year-old girl, managed to escape from the residence in Perris, California on Sunday and called 911 from a cell phone she found in the house, police said.

The girl claimed her 12 brothers and sisters were being held captive inside the home by her parents, some of them bound with chains and padlocks, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said.

The 17-year-old “appeared to be only 10 years old and slightly emaciated,” the Riverside Sheriff’s Department said.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the home and found the 12 other victims, who “appeared malnourished and very dirty,” authorities said. Several of them were shackled to their beds “in dark and foul-smelling surroundings,” the Sheriff’s Department said.

David Allen Turpin, 57, and Louise Anna Turpin, 49, were charged Sunday with torture and child endangerment, the Sheriff’s Department said. The couple was taken to the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside.

Bail was set at $9 million for each, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said.

The six children — including the 17-year-old who escaped — are being treated at Riverside University Health System Medical Center in Moreno Valley. The seven adults are being treated at Corona Regional Medical Center in Corona, authorities said.