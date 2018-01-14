× Women arrested, charged in Southaven homicide

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — The Southaven Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 2800 block of Pinnacle Drive.

Officers responded to the scene Saturday, Jan. 13 around 11:00 p.m.

An initial investigation led to the arrest of 54-year-old Deborah Jean Carroll.

She has been charged with murder and is currently in jail with no bond.

Police say, the murder stemmed from an argument between two people.

It is being investigated as a domestic related homicide.

The name of the victim has not been released yet.

Carroll will be in prison, Wednesday, Jan. 17.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will update this story as more information becomes available.