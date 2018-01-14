× Two shot, one dead, in early morning shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have a suspect in custody after two people were shot, one fatally, near Vance and Lauderdale early Sunday morning.

Police received a call to the 300 block of Cleaborn around 4:15 a.m., where they found two males with gunshot wounds.

One was pronounced dead. The other was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

The suspect, who is known by the victims, is in custody, police said. No charges had been filed as of 9:30 Sunday morning.