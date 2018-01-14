Police: Suspects wanted in Cooper-Young carjacking

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are investigating a carjacking in the 800 block of South Cox street in Cooper-Young.

Officers were called to the scene Friday, Jan. 12.

According to the report, the victim’s fiance warmed up their 2012 red Honda Civic and left the keys in the car.

As her fiance was standing on their front porch, two suspects walked up their driveway and proceeded to take off with the vehicle.

A witness released surveillance video that he says shows the same suspects he saw steal the victims car.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.