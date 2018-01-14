Police: Man robbed in North Memphis grocery store, suspect wanted

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is investigating a robbery at Kings Grocery in the 1000 block of Springdale in North Memphis.

Officers responded to the scene Dec. 22, 2017.

According to the report, the victim told officers the suspect knocked down the restroom door in Kings Grocery and pushed him on the ground.

The victim alleges the suspect then struck him in the head with a black handgun and went through his pockets.

The suspect fled on foot after taking the victims money and cell phone.

No arrests have been made.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.