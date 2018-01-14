Family of four killed in Hardin County house fire

SAVANNAH, Tenn. — A family of four in Hardin County have been identified as victims in a deadly house fire early Sunday morning.

35-year-old Jamie Franks, 36-year-old Robyn Franks, a 9-year-old boy and a 3-year-old girl died in the fire, Hardin County Fire Chief Melvin Martin said.

Fire Chief Martin said fire crews received a house fire call at 1:20 a.m. in the 8000 block of Highway 203.

The house was fully engulfed when first responders arrived, which prevented them from entering the home.

The victims were discovered by fire crews once the flames were put out.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

The state fire marshals along with TBI are currently investigating.

Authorities are also unsure if there were working fire alarms in the home.

This is an ongoing investigation.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.