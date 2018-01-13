× Rebels rally for big win over Gators

OXFORD, Miss. – Bruce Stevens scored 22 points, Deandre Burnett added 20, and Mississippi held off Florida for a 78-72 win on Saturday afternoon.

The Rebels (10-7, 3-2 Southeastern Conference) used success in the paint and on the boards to hand the Gators their first conference loss of the season.

Ole Miss shot 41 percent from the floor, including 15 of 25 in the second half, outscored the Gators 32-22 in the paint, and outrebounded them 44-35.

Burnett scored 15 of his points in the second half, shooting 4 of 4 from the field, including 2 of 2 from 3-point range. Burnett, who missed the Auburn game last Tuesday because of the flu, dished out six assists.

Keith Stone scored 23 points on 4-of-10 shooting from the floor and 13-of-18 from the free-throw line for Florida (12-5, 4-1). Jalen Hudson and Egor Koulechov scored 11 points apiece, with Koulechov grabbing 11 rebounds.