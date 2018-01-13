× Auburn rallies for win over Mississippi State

STARKVILLE, Miss. – Bryce Brown scored 23 points, Mustapha Heron and Desean Murray both added 14 and No. 22 Auburn rallied to beat Mississippi State 76-68 on Saturday.

Auburn (16-1, 4-0 Southeastern Conference) won its 14th straight game despite trailing by 13 points early in the second half. It’s the program’s longest winning streak since the 1999-2000 season, when the Tigers also won 14 in a row.

Auburn came into the game averaging more than 87 points per game, but struggled to make shots in the opening half. Mississippi State led 35-24 at halftime with Auburn shooting just 26.7 percent from the field.

The Tigers recovered in the second half, hitting six of their first eight 3-point attempts to turn a 13-point deficit into an 11-point lead with 6 minutes left.

Mississippi State (13-4, 1-3) had one more run remaining. Quinndary Weatherspoon made a 4-point play after sinking a 3-pointer while getting fouled and then converting the free throw. That pulled the Bulldogs within 67-65 with 2:58 left but they couldn’t get any closer.

Auburn’s Brown made 5 of 8 shots from 3-point range.

Mississippi State was led by Weatherspoon’s 14 points. Abdul Ado had 10 points and 11 rebounds.