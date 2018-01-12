× TDOT works to keep the roads safe

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — TDOT crews are working to keep the highways and interstates safe on Friday.

Dozens of salt trucks fanned out across the area around midnight Friday, and they have yet to take a break.

Their main focus: bridges, overpasses and the flyover. They dedicated one truck just to the giant overpass.

There were a lot of moving parts to their operation.

There was a team that responded to accidents on the interstates and highways. They said a majority of the incidents were due to cars slipping and sliding.

There were also people watching the 125 cameras posted throughout the county and Mid-South. When they saw a problem or winter weather building, they alerted their team on the roads.

“The best thing to do is to stay home if you can. If you have to get out, be very careful and take it easy. Take it slow. Don’t get in a hurry,” said Ed Johnson with TDOT.

TDOT says they will continue to treat the roads with salt and brine as long as they need to.