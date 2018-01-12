× Snow means big business for some

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Businesses including movie theaters, bars and even ice cream shops stayed open during the snowy weather Friday.

At Margie’s 901 ice cream store, Jessica Bobo knew she’d be extra busy.

“I’ve been doing this 13 years. In the past, it does bring us quite a bit of traffic because people don’t like being inside,” Bobo said.

People like Becca Desantis would agree.

“Why not celebrate a snow day with ice cream?” she said while holding a single scoop of mango sorbet.

Bobo said people who live downtown tend to get cabin fever and that brings them out for a snack at her Main Street eatery.

And even those who don’t want to brave the cold temperatures now have ordering services that bring their cravings straight to them.

“Maybe home, watching a movie and say, ‘You want ice cream. Let’s hit a button, get some ice cream and have it delivered to our door,’” she said, referencing food delivery apps like Bite Squad and Uber Eats.

“It’s very busy. They’re ordering as much as they possibly can and not getting out,” said Domino’s delivery driver Sharina Shaw.

Shaw confirmed business was good Friday, despite hazardous conditions for her on the road.

“It’s been a hot mess. I’m slipping and sliding. If you don’t have to get out don’t,” Shaw said.

However, not all businesses said snow helped them out. An East Memphis bowling alley told WREG it would close early due to a lack of business.