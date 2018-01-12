× MPD Director on recent fatal shooting of Whitehaven teen: ‘We should all be outraged’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Director is speaking out after a recent homicide involving a teenager.

Gabby Harris, 14, was killed over the weekend in Whitehaven.

“I was heartbroken; What a tragedy,” said MPD Director Mike Rallings.

Director Rallings said it’s hard to find the words to respond to the shooting death of Gabby Harris.

The 14-year-old was washing dishes in her Whitehaven home when a bullet came in, killing her.

Police responded to the shooting call on Lydgate Avenue just before 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Classmates of Harris said she went to Whitehaven High School and was a member of the Pom Squad.

“What do you say to a parent that lost a 14-year-old in such a tragic way?” said Director Rallings. “We’re going to put all the resources we can muster to solve this particular crime and bring someone to justice.”

It’s not clear if the bullet was meant for Harris or who pulled the trigger.

“But what really bothers me about Memphis, my city, is Memphians have enough hatred to take a life of another Memphian. That’s unacceptable and we should all be outraged.”

He said this was another unnecessary act of violence involving a young person.

“It reminds me of Laylah Washington. It reminds me of all the other kids that have lost their life to some tragic gun violence or an accident at the hands of parents.”

He said police are trying to solve these crimes and they’re begging community members to speak up when they know something.

And if you know your loved one is in a gang, selling drugs, abusive, illegally carrying guns or making threats:

“It is your responsibility to intervene and do something about it or there are tragic consequences.”

Director Rallings also said he wants Memphians to pay attention to what’s going on in the state legislature, especially when it comes to gun laws.

If you have any information that could, in this case, call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.