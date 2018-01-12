× Memphians make the most out of their snow day by sledding at Levitt Shell

MEMPHIS, Tenn. –As the snow caused businesses around town to close, it encouraged a sledding hill to open at Levitt Shell in Midtown.

“This is the best hill. This is the best hill in Memphis,” said Wallace Leopard, a student at Central High School.

Leopard is one of many who goes there every time it snows in Memphis, along with several other students, families and furry friends.

“This is like the place to be and it only happens like every other winter, but I feel like it’s more special when it snows here. It’s fun. I enjoy it,” said Wallace.

Desmond Coppin, 10, was also prepared for a snow day.

“We knew it was probably going to happen anyways, so I wasn’t really surprised, but I was excited,” said Coppin.

Several people could be seen out there Friday afternoon sledding, throwing snowballs and having fun.

“It’s all about hanging out with your friends and skipping work and skipping school and that’s what makes it fun,” said Chip Chockley who was out there with his family.