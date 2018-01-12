Icy conditions making travel difficult Friday morning
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Slushy ice has closed most area schools, but it’s also affecting government offices, public transit and flights Friday morning.
Here’s what conditions on 385 looked like just before sunrise:
Memphis Area Transit Authority says Routes 6 and 18 will not run and other routes may be slow.
City of Memphis Administrative offices are closed until noon today, except for essential personnel. The city also has a warming center open at the Benjamin Hooks Central Library at 9 a.m.
The Memphis airport is reporting eight flight cancellations Friday morning.