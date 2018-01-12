× Icy conditions making travel difficult Friday morning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Slushy ice has closed most area schools, but it’s also affecting government offices, public transit and flights Friday morning.

Here’s what conditions on 385 looked like just before sunrise:

385 this AM. Sleet accumulating . Bridges and overpasses are icy. pic.twitter.com/YU0qqk9CMq — melissa moon (@MMoon_WREG3) January 12, 2018

Memphis Area Transit Authority says Routes 6 and 18 will not run and other routes may be slow.

As of right now, Routes 6 and 18 will not run today due to the icy road conditions. Stay tuned for more updates. — Memphis Area Transit (@RideMATA) January 12, 2018

City of Memphis Administrative offices are closed until noon today, except for essential personnel. The city also has a warming center open at the Benjamin Hooks Central Library at 9 a.m.

NEW: City administrative offices will be CLOSED UNTIL NOON today. Only key and essential personnel should report at regular times. Everyone else should report at noon, when we will resume regular operations. — City of Memphis (@CityOfMemphis) January 12, 2018

The Memphis airport is reporting eight flight cancellations Friday morning.