Winter weather preparations: Grocery stores packed ahead of incoming storm

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Frigid temperatures and the threat of a "wintry mix" has people stocking up on essential food items.

Our first major winter storm is still a few hours away, but a lot of people have decided that weren't going to wait until the last minute to shop.

It could hardly be called the calm before the storm.

It was a flurry of activity at the Kroger store on Union Avenue long before any real snow flurries were expected to fall.

"We'r shopping today for tomorrow," shopper John Smith said.

Smith wasn't taking Thursday's mild temperatures for granted.

He loaded up on milk, eggs and "items like snack, regular food but mostly snacks."

Business was brisk as customers grabbed up those "must haves" for surviving a winter storm in the Mid-South.

Abbay Curtis lives in Midtown and would rather be safe than sorry.

"I want to be prepared in the event that we do get snow. But I think it's probably unlikely it will be that much precipitation," Curtis said.

That's positive thinking for sure.

These folks weren't going to let bad weather sneak upon them.

"I am taking my lunch hour and getting groceries for the weekend, that I would normally get on Friday," Bartlett resident Jessica Miller said.

"While it's true you can't do anything about the weather, it's always better to be prepared," Oakhaven resident John Smith said.