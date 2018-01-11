× Sam’s Club on Getwell closes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Sam’s Club on Getwell has closed, effective today.

Employees walking out of the store confirmed the news. They told us Sam’s will double their paycheck that’s due on Jan. 26. From that point on they all get regular checks until March 15th.

They said they will also have opportunities to work at other locations.

The news came as a surprise to shoppers Thursday.

“It’s a shock,” Marcellus Martin said. “I’ve been going to Sam’s Club for years.”

Martin says he shopped at the members-only retail warehouse at least twice a month. Now, he’ll have to go somewhere else. He said he might shop at the Southaven Kroger now.

Sam’s Club, which is owned by Walmart, closed several other locations across the country.

The company issued the following statement on social media: “After a thorough review of our existing portfolio, we’ve decided to close a series of clubs and better align our locations with our strategy. Closing clubs is never easy and we’re committed to working with impacted members and associates through this transition.”

@RandallLoveHand and I just went shopping at the @SamsClub on Getwell last night. And today they are closed??? Something doesn’t seem right. So many people just lost their job. https://t.co/YjGk6UnwE5 — Lina🔮Eliz (@paulinarev901) January 11, 2018