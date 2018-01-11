× MPD: Two cases reported of man trying to lure students into vehicle

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are investigating two cases of a suspicious person trying to lure kids into a vehicle near Shelby County schools.

The first incident took place near Sherwood Middle School on Tuesday morning and the second incident took place near Treadwell Middle School on Thursday morning.

“That’s crazy,” said Allen Austin, who lives by Treadwell Middle School. “Ain’t nothing like that ever happen over here before — That’s the first time I’ve heard about it over this way. It’s sick.”

Memphis police said a Treadwell Middle School student was walking to school when a man in a white van tried to pick her up.

Officers got the call around 9:30 Thursday morning and stayed in the area looking for who it could be.

“It stays busy, it gets packed up in this area,” said Austin.

Thankfully, the girl got away unharmed.

But Austin said his son also goes to Treadwell Middle, putting him on high alert.

“I’d be concerned for him to go that way, that’s crazy.”

On Tuesday morning, a teenager also told police a man in a white Volvo tried to pick her up down the street from Sherwood Middle School at Prescott Street and Kimball Avenue.

She said the man asked her to get into the car and when she refused, he left.

“It’s crazy. It’s crazy.”

Neighbors in both areas said this is why it’s crucial to look out for one another.

“We keep our eye out for that type of thing,” said neighbor Lucius Ware.

We’re still waiting on a suspect description and it’s not clear yet if these two cases are related.

The Shelby County School District said they’ve been alerting parents about the Sherwood incident and upping patrols in the area. They’re working to get more information on what happened near Treadwell Middle.