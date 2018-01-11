× MPD officer involved in overnight crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MPD investigators are looking into a crash involving one of their own officers.

The accident happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday on Ridgeway Road south of Quince Road in Southeast Memphis.

Both the police cruiser and the other vehicle involved in the crash were heavily damaged.

The Memphis Fire Department confirmed that one person was taken to St. Francis Hospital to be treated for injuries — but there’s no word yet on who was transported or how they’re doing.

So far, MPD investigators haven’t released any details about what led to the crash.