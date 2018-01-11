Memphis Sounds lounge moving to Mud Island park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of Memphis' best-known spots for live R&B music is moving to a new home, but owners promise the same great music and good times.

Monte Quarles and his crew are getting things ready for Memphis Sounds' grand reopening. The downtown lounge has a new home in Mud Island River Park.

"All of the lights they have to be dimmed down put some colored lights and stuff in there and especially a good sound system."

Most recently the club was at Third and Court before that it was inside the Benchmark hotel on Union. Always downtown and always in a hotel, but not this time.

"This represents a change and we've gotten out of the hotel business, we sold the last hotel and so now it's just Memphis Sounds," said Mabra Holeyfield.

The new location features four levels of seating and a patio.

"We can accommodate more people this time."

You've heard the old adage "the third time is the charm," and that's the hope for Memphis Sounds in its new and third location and this will be the first time there will be a nightclub on the Mississippi River."

"We think that we cam bring a lot more activity here, more life here because we think that we can draw the kind of crowd that's going to cause other things on Mud Island to happen."

With all of the changes patrons will see Holeyfield says two things about Memphis Sounds will remain the same — the intimate, classy atmosphere and the great live music.

"Those two combinations is what caused Memphis Sounds to be successful all of these years."

Not only is Quarles the electrician and sound man, he's also the musical director for the club's beloved house band "Eye to Eye". The band has been playing every weekend at Memphis Sounds since 1992.

"We try to keep with the type of music everybody is used to hearing the old school some of the new but the old school it really moves you you know."

Their performances are electric and have kept a standing room only crowd grooving in Memphis Sounds for years.

"We like to call them our friends we don't have any fans we just got a bunch of friends."

Those friends come again and again and they bring other friends.

"Word of mouth is the best advertising that you can have and when people have a good experience and really enjoy themselves they tell a lot of other people."

The projected opening date is Jan. 20.