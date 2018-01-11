× Man in critical condition after stabbing at Overton Square bar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is in critical condition following an overnight stabbing outside an Overton Square bar.

Police were called to Bar Louie at 2125 Madison Ave. around 1:20 a.m. Thursday.

Officers located two male victims in the parking lot at Cooper Street and Trimble Place.

The victims said they were stabbed by a man after an argument inside a bar.

The victim was taken to the Regional Medical Center.

No one is in custody. Call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH if you have any information about this incident.