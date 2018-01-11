× Kroger says two food items may be contaminated

Several products have been recalled from local stores due to possible contamination. The following products were sold at Kroger stores in the Memphis area. Kroger says you should not eat the items due to the risk of contamination by Listeria Monocytogenes,

Mary B’s Buttermilk ValuePack Biscuits, Frozen – 20 count, UPC 20593-00020, Best if Used By dates: SEP 23 2018 AND BEFORE -AND Contains “M” after date

Mary B’s Southern Made Value Pack Biscuits, Frozen – 20 count UPC 20593-00021, 44 OZ

Mary B’s Buttermilk Tea Biscuits, Frozen – 24 count, UPC 20593-00022, 24 OZ

Mary B’s Butter Taste Value Pack Biscuits, Frozen – 20 count, UPC 20593-00023, 44 OZ

Mary B’s Thins Buttermilk Biscuits, Frozen – 22 count

Kroger Arctic Blasters Ice Cream Bars – 12 count, UPC 11110-57120 JAN 01 2018 362677-THRU DEC 31 2018 362677, 30 FL. OZ.

Kroger Arctic Blasters No Sugar Added/Reduced Fat Ice Cream Bars – 12 count, UPC 11110-57885 JAN 01 2018 362677 -THRUDEC 31 2018 362677, 30 FL OZ.

Kroger says you should return the items to the store for a full refund