× Desoto County Schools briefly placed on lock down

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — Desoto County Schools were briefly placed on lock down Thursday afternoon.

School officials tell WREG the district was briefly placed on lock down after law enforcement officials contacted Desoto Central Elementary School, Desoto Central Middle School and Desoto Central High School.

Police informed informed them that they received a call alleging criminal activity was taking place in the vicinity of the school.

“As a precautionary measure, all school locked their exterior doors and proceeded with their normally scheduled day. Police have investigated the matter and all schools have been cleared by law enforcement to resume their regular school day,” read a statement from Desoto County Schools.