Denise LaSalle memorial in Memphis on Thursday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A memorial service in Memphis is scheduled for Thursday for R&B legend Ora Denise Wolfe, better known as Denise LaSalle.

Memorial Service:

Thursday, 4-7 p.m.,

Christ Missionary Baptist Church,

480-494 S. Parkway E., Memphis, TN

Visitation:

Saturday, 9-11 a.m.

Liberty Technology High School Auditorium

3470 Ridgecrest Rd., Ext.

Jackson, TN

Home-Going Service:

Saturday, 11 a.m.

Liberty Technology High School Auditorium

3470 Ridgecrest Rd., Ext.

Jackson, TN

The family asks that all flowers please be sent to “Wolfe Brothers Funeral Home”, 128 S. 7th Street, West Memphis, AR 72301, Phone: 870-735-5855.