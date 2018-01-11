× City Watch issued for missing teenager, feared to be endangered

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A City Watch has been issued for a 13-year-old teenager who authorities say is a ‘missing, endangered runaway.’

Bryan Mason was last seen in the 2400 block of Jackson Avenue.

According to the report, Mason ran away from home at 5 p.m. Thursday evening after he was put out on punishment.

Authorities say he suffers from mental illnesses that require medication.

Mason is described as a 5 foot 3, with a dark complexion and medium afro.

He was wearing dark blue jeans with rips in them and black and white Nike shoes when he was last seen.

Anyone with information can Call the Memphis Police Department at (901)-545-2677.