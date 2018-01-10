Woman, 16-year-old arrested in Waffle House fight captured on camera

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CORDOVA, Tenn. — A women and a teenager have been charged in connection with a fight at Waffle House that went viral online.

Officials confirmed Whitney Burns and the unidentified teen were arrested and charged with simple assault.

The pair and another suspect entered the Varnavas Road restaurant in Cordova and immediately began arguing with an employee about the temperature, the manager told police. They wanted it changed, but the employee stated she couldn't do that and notified the manager on duty.

That's when one of the suspects punched the woman.

The other two also joined in on the attack, authorities said.

All three fled the scene in a white four-door Nissan Altima.

So far, police have not identified the third suspect.