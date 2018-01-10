Winter is coming: Sleet, snow could coat Mid-South Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The good news is temperatures will be in the 60s Thursday. But it's all downhill from there.

Rainfall moves though Thursday night and by Friday morning, temperatures will rapidly drop to the 30s.

A Winter Weather Watch begins at midnight, between Thursday and Friday.

A wintry mix will begin to fall Friday morning, and then change over to snow. It should move out by Friday afternoon.

In the Memphis area, Tim Simpson expects 1-2 inches of snow Friday, and that could be 2-4 inches for areas just north of the city.

Daytime temperatures will stay in the 30s during the day into the teens and 20s at night over the next few days. There may be another chance at snow Tuesday.