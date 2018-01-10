× Tennessee pastor accused of sexual assault has book canceled

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A publishing house has canceled plans to publish a book by a Tennessee pastor who has been accused of sexual assault.

The New York Times report Christian publisher Bethany House announced Monday that it has canceled publication of “The Ridiculously Good Marriage” by Andy Savage. The publisher said the book may remain on retail websites for a short time until those are updated.

The move comes after allegations by a woman who said Savage sexually assaulted her while she was a 17-year-old high school senior in Texas in 1998.

Savage made a statement on the website of Highpoint Church in Memphis, acknowledging he was involved in a sexual incident with a female high school student while he was a college student on staff at a Texas church.

Savage said he took every step to respond in a ‘biblical way,’ then resigned from his position at the Church and moved back to Memphis.

“I apologized and sought forgiveness from her, her parents, her discipleship group, the church staff, and the church leadership, who informed the congregation,” Savage said in a statement.

According to Savage, no other incident occurred before or after that incident in Texas.

“I was wrong and I accepted responsibility for my actions. I was sorry then and remain so today,” Savage said.

He also stated that he told church leaders at Highpoint about what happened before he was hired.