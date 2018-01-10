× Tennessee annual vacation guide to feature MLK cover

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The cover of Tennessee’s annual vacation guide will feature an illustration of Martin Luther King Jr. in honor of the upcoming 50th anniversary of his assassination in Memphis.

The Tennessee Department of Tourist Development says the 2018 Tennessee Vacation Guide will include a cover story highlighting Memphis attractions, including the National Civil Rights Museum, Clayborn Temple, Beale Street, Orpheum Theatre and the murals “I Am A Man” and “Memphis Upstanders.”

The illustration of King was created by Mars Denton-Studna. It uses red, green and yellow, the colors symbolizing freedom in many African countries, and the American red, white and blue.

The 50th anniversary of King’s assassination is April 4.

The guide can be found at welcome centers or ordered or viewed online .