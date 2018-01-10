× Remains positively identified as missing mother

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A set of human remains discovered by authorities a month ago are those of missing mother Keila Freeman.

According to the Memphis Police Department, Freeman’s remains were discovered off Barnstable Road near South Germantown Road in December, more than two years after she went missing from her Southeast Memphis home.

Police questioned Freeman’s family and her husband, Randy Freeman, who two days earlier had been accused of setting a nearby house on fire. Authorities said he believed the homeowner was having an affair with his wife.

According to prosecutors, Freeman made numerous threatening phone calls to the victim in July 2015. Several days later, the man’s tires were slashed.

But the harassment didn’t stop there. On three separate occasions, Freeman allegedly threw Molotov cocktails at the man’s Hickory Ridge home. The first two times there was very little damage.

However, the third incident on September 4 resulted in heavy damage to the home. Five people were inside at the time. All are expected to be okay.

Security cameras around the home captured a man who resembled Freeman throwing the firebombs at the home and then driving away in a car similar to the one driven by the suspect.

Randy Freeman was charged in that case, but not in connection to his wife’s disappearance.