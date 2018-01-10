× Police: Two men shot in Orange Mound

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 1400 block of Railton in Orange Mound.

Officers responded to the scene at 9:11 p.m. Wednesday night.

According to the report, a witness told officers the suspects walked up to the residence and shot two victims.

Both victims were transported to the hospital and are listed as non-critical.

The suspects fled on foot.

This is on ongoing investigation. We will update you as more information becomes available.