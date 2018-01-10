× Police: Suspects wanted in Evergreen home burglary

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is investigating a home burglary in the 200 block of Angelus Street in Evergreen.

Officers responded to the scene Monday, Jan. 8.

A victim was located lying on the floor in front of the front door upon arrival.

He was suffering from multiple wounds.

According to the report, the victim was in his bed when we woke and saw two men wearing ski masks standing over him.

The suspects asked where the money was and demanded he give it to them.

Police say, the victim pointed to his wallet but can’t remember if the suspects took it.

The victim then says the suspects hit him with an object when he tried to leave his bed.

The suspects fled the scene in an unknown direction.

No forced entry was found at the scene.

Police located a dog door and a piece of cardboard in the back of the house.

How the suspects entered the home and whether or not they knew the suspect is unknown.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will update you as more information becomes available.