× Police: Man accused of setting apartment fire with kids still inside

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is behind bars after allegedly starting a kitchen fire and endangering his girlfriend and their five children.

According to the police report, officers were called to the New Horizon Apartments Monday in regards to an domestic incident. The woman stated her boyfriend, Charles Hoof, set the stove on fire following an argument between the two.

As she rushed to put out the flames, he allegedly stated he would burn the apartment down with her and their five children still inside.

The police report confirmed the children were inside the home at the time.

When questioned by police, Hoof stated he was cooking and the fire was an accident, but authorities said they eventually determined it was intentionally set. They couldn’t find any burnt food to corroborate his story.

There was also damage to the stove, cabinet and vent.

He was charged with aggravated arson and domestic assault.