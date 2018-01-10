× Officer arrested for allegedly throwing flash bangs at cadets during training

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — Officer Michael Jerome Thomas is charged with aggravated assault for allegedly throwing flash bangs at cadets.

According to the report, on Friday, Dec. 29 Thomas engaged in conduct that could have caused death or serious injury to Cadet Darius Watson.

Thomas, a certified range master, was at a firearm training range with five cadets, including Cadet Watson, when the incident occurred.

Police say the day’s firearm training came to an end when Thomas asked Cadet Henderson to get a Class C Explosive from his patrol car.

No other cadet was aware of what was about to happen as Cadet Henderson, without question, retrieved the flash bang.

As soon as Thomas got the flash bang he pulled the safety pin and, without warning, rolled it towards Cadet Watson’s feet.

Cadet Watson, in fear for his safety, ran away while urinating on his uniform as the flash bang exploded.

Officer Thomas and Cadet Henderson laughed as Cadet Watson ran away.

Although Thomas is a certified range master, he did not have permission to conduct that type of training.

Police also say the incident wasn’t proper training because flash bangs weren’t listed on the training agenda.

Chief Smith, with the Helena-West Helena police department, ordered an internal investigation by the Internal Affairs Division once the incident was reported.