Missing dog found 3 years later, 300 miles away from home

ROGERS, Ark. — A little dog who has been separated from his family for more than three years has finally been returned home.

Kernal the terrier ran away from his Rogers home in November 2014.

His owner, Meredith Hanks said the family searched for him for a month, then off and on again for the next year, but they were never able to track him down.

Since he left, the family has moved, had another baby and even gotten another dog.

They ultimately gave up hope, so imagine their surprise when he was spotted more than 300 miles away in Jonesboro.

The family recently made the trip and have welcomed him back into their lives.