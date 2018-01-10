× LSU routs Hogs at home

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Aaron Epps scored 13 points and had 11 rebounds as LSU dominated from the outset and easily dispatched of Arkansas in a 75-54 win on Wednesday night.

The victory is the fifth in the last six games for the surging Tigers (11-4, 2-1 Southeastern Conference), who narrowly lost to No. 21 Kentucky and also won at Texas A&M last week.

Four players scored in double figures for LSU, with Randy Onwuasor and Skylar Mays finishing with 12 points each and Duop Reath adding 11. The Tigers led by as many as 24 points in the first half and shot 52.7 percent (29 of 55) in the win.

Jaylen Barford had 17 points to lead the Razorbacks (11-5, 1-3), who have lost three straight games after reaching No. 22 in The Associated Press poll a week ago. Barford was 6 of 15 from the field and the only Arkansas player to score in double figures.

Arkansas entered the game leading the SEC with an average of 88.5 points per game, but it trailed 41-21 at halftime and neer threatened in the second half.