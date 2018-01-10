Hamilton High students walk out, want answers on principal’s removal

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Students at Hamilton High School walked out in protest Wednesday after the school’s principal was removed following a grade discrepancy investigation.

Principal Monekea Smith was placed on leave without pay and was recommended for removal over the holiday break after investigators found evidence that grades had been changed at the school.

Student representative Danielle McAdams said the students just wanted their questions answered on why Smith was removed, and they would continue to protest until they got an answer. “I’ve been here since I was a freshman; this is the third principal I’ve seen since I’ve been here.”

SCS communications chief Natalia Powers said Powers said letters were sent home to parents, and parents were called, letting them know about the situation.

“Our goal right now is to bring normalcy to the school,” Powers said Wednesday.

Grade floors allow each school to determine what a passing grade is, but schools are not supposed to change grades from failing to passing. Employees who do can be punished. Powers said.

Students moved off the sidewalk and inside to the school’s auditorium around 10:30.

