Gators make it 8 straight wins over Mississippi State

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Egor Koulechov scored 23 points, including Florida’s first 13 of the game, and the Gators beat Mississippi State 71-54 on Wednesday night for their sixth consecutive victory.

Jalen Hudson added 12 points for Florida, which extended its winning streak against the Bulldogs (13-3, 1-2 Southeastern Conference) to eight.

Chris Chiozza, who missed practice this week because of strep throat, finished with 10 points and seven assists off the bench. Keith Stone chipped in 10 points and eight rebounds.

The Gators (12-4, 4-0) opened up a 10-point lead arly in the second half when Chiozza hit a 3-pointer and converted a 4-point play on consecutive possessions. Koulechov piled on a few minutes later, hitting a 3-pointer in transition and adding a dunk off Chiozza’s steal.

In all, it was a 27-7 run that turned a close game into a lopsided affair.

Mississippi State coach Ben Howland called timeouts and made substitutions, but nothing stopped Florida’s spurt.

Maybe the most impressive aspect of Florida’s latest victory was that it came despite injury and illness. Koulechov continued to play through plantar fasciitis, and Chiozza and Hudson had been sick in recent weeks.

Quinndary Weatherspoon led the Bulldogs with 16 points. Abdul Ado added 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Mississippi State’s Aric Holman, the team’s second-leading scorer, fouled out in 16 minutes of action. He left the floor with 13:19 remaining. It was the first time he’s been disqualified this season. He finished with seven points and four boards.