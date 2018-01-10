Does It Work: The Egg-Tastic Ceramic Microwave Egg Cooker

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — When it comes to making eggs for breakfast, Kathleen Carroll knows exactly the style of egg she likes.

"I love poached eggs. Poached eggs on toast."

But the process to make them properly takes time and she's hoping the Egg-Tastic Ceramic Microwave Egg Cooker can speed up the process.

It is made of ceramic and comes with instructions, but don't explain how to make a poached egg. According to the online directions, you're to fill your Egg-Tastic with one fourth cup of water. Then crack an egg into it without breaking the yolk. Place the lid on top and cook it in the microwave for 45 seconds.

Without warning the egg pops and the egg is left overcooked. In fairness, the instructions did say cooking times may vary based on the wattage of your microwave.

Carroll gets a new egg and sets the microwave to 30 seconds.

After the buzzer beeps, the egg appears a little under cooked, so back into the microwave for an additional five seconds.

"I don't know. There is like a ring around the egg."

For the third and final attempt, Carroll adds more water, cracks an egg and cooks it for 45 seconds.

Once again, the egg pops and egg yolk is splattered everywhere.

"Three strikes and you're out."

On a positive note, Carroll is able to cook scrambled eggs just fine.

Bottom line: buyers choice.