× Dave & Busters taking applications for first Memphis location

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dave & Busters is putting the finishing touches on its first Memphis location.

On Tuesday, crews installed arcade games into the new Commons of Wolfcreek restaurant just weeks ahead of its tentative grand opening on February 5.

If you’re looking for work, the company said it is currently taking applications.

They are looking to fill all positions, including managers, game techs, servers, hosts, cooks, bartenders and back of house staff.

For more information, click here.

The company will also be hosting a “dating-style job fair” from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day until Sunday at the Hilton Garden Inn on IKEA Way. Applicants sit down with four different people during a seven minute interview.