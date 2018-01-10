Arkansas school district issues call to action to help students in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas school district has made a call to action, working to ensure bright futures for a future generation.

"Every year students have great needs whether it be a coat, shoes or just something extra. We wanted to be able to fill those needs on the spot," said one school leader.

Last year, the Little Rock School District partnered with the city and Goodwill Industries of Arkansas hoping to create an environment where responsibility for student success is shared.

"When students in our district understand deeply that people care about them, the sky is the limit."

The program works within the district to connect students' needs with resources from the community. School counselors help determine who could benefit from program assistance and a call to action is posted on Facebook.

"Within 24 hours we fill that need, the student gets whatever the request is."

Churches, businesses and private donors help make contributions possible.

"The Excel Program in LRSD has a construction component and we had students who needed work boots to fill that portion of the program. A generous donor gave money that allowed students to get work boots and learn that craft."

By engaging the community and encouraging everyone to be invested, the program hopes students are more like to stay in school through graduation.

"When tragedy strikes or something dire happens, this is a way for us to fill those needs for families and students. When a fire happens, that emergency doesn't have to cripple the family unit."