Andy Savage and marriage counseling: behind the pastor’s lessons at Highpoint Church in light of sexual assault allegations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- While speaking on stage at Highpoint Church this Sunday, Andy Savage discussed the allegations that have created a firestorm around his East Memphis church.

“This incident was dealt with in Texas 20 years ago," he said.

But in a blog post, victim Jules Woodson told a different story; she said when she was 17, her youth pastor Andy Savage offered to give her a ride home. But he detoured, parked in the woods and forced her to perform oral sex.

“I was in shock. I didn’t understand what was happening," Woodson told CBS News.

She said she told church leaders and soon after Savage left the church.

“In agreement with counsel I took every step to respond in a biblical way,” Savage said Sunday. “I never sought to cover this up.”

But Erin Winn thinks differently. She and her husband entrusted Savage with their pre-marital counseling class before their wedding two years ago.

“Given the context of the class he was teaching about healthy relationships and marriage, that he didn’t reveal this part of his life,” she said of her feelings on Savage's obligation to come forward about what happened.

She said Savage never told them about the experience, even while advising them about relationships.

“You are preaching to me about purity, abstinence, saving sex for marriage and keeping yourself pure and holy for your spouse but yet you made this decision and committed this crime,” Winn said.

She said she's glad Savage sought forgiveness and hoped he and his family would get through this trying time. But, she did not think he should be a pastor at High Point Church.

"He should not be a position of authority, especially an authority over sex and marriage after committing a crime," she said.

Woodson said her Texas church never contacted police. It’s unclear if Savage could face any criminal charges due to a statute of limitations.

Church officials said they would have more information on the situation by Thursday.